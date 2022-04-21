Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.05 Million in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.96% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

