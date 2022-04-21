Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.99. 81,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,780. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

