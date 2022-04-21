Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SLYV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

