Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 26,079 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 401,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.