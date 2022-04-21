Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

