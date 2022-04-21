Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 106,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

