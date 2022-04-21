Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce $606.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $607.90 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the period.

ACHC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

