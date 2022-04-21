Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Beyond Air also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 234,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.53.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 149,393 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

