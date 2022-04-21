Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.45. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.36. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

