Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.48. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,134. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

