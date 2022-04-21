Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.48. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,134. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58.
IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.