Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,949. The company has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

