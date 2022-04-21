Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Assurant reported earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

AIZ stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

