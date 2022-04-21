Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report $165.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.95 million to $168.90 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $686.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $697.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $734.01 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

EIG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 89,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

