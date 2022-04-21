Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to announce $640.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $626.72 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

