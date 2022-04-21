Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 300,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,911. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

