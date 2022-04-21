Analysts Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.99. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.