Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 506,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

