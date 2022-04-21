Analysts Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT at $40.07

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

