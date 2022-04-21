Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT at $8.50

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.