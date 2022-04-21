Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $57.90

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.34%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

