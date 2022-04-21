Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,595.20

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($33.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($41.89) to GBX 2,750 ($35.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($38.77) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,521 ($32.80). 522,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,737.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,151 ($27.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($32.98), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,187.35).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

