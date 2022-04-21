Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $7.46

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 9,396,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

