Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 68,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.