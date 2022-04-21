Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $66.25

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.03.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.