Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $66.25

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.03.
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.