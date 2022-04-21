Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $19.83

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

RXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. RxSight has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Analysts expect that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $11,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

