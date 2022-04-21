Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,736.75

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,736.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

