Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $66.15

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 6,895,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

