Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $59.75

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

