Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Purchases $147,000.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Annexon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

