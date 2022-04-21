Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Anthem worth $125,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $532.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

