Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Raised by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 3.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.20% of Anthem worth $220,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.86.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.87. The stock had a trading volume of 924,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.