Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $528.86.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $529.56. 13,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $532.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

