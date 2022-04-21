Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 27,716 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$38.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. Equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

