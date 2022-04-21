APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $41.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 68.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,368,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,611. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

