ApeCoin (APE) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $1.43 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00040659 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

