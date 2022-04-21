Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 85010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Get Apex Resources alerts:

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.