Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 85010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)
