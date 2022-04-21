Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 84,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,622,960. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

