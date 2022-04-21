APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $11.62 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $27,591.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,534,778 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

