Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 39,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,647,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after buying an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

