ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.82. 85,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,061,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.