ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.82. 85,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,061,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

