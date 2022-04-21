Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

