Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,903,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

