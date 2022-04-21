Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $167.56 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

