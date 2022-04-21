Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.