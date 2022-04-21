argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $125.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $456.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.