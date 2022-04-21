Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.49. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

