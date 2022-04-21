ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $641.06. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ASML by 2,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

