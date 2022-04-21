ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASML stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $642.63. 12,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.31. ASML has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

