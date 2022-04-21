Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Reaches $0.0473

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.03 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00104110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

