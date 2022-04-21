Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.15).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, April 11th.

LON:ABF traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,656.50 ($21.55). 679,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,389 ($31.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,875.59.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

